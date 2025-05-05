Flash Offer

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees 24% jump, rakes in big weekend total

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller recorded a massive 24% uptick in earnings on Sunday, retaining the upward momentum set off on May 3. The movie recorded an overall 39.80% Hindi occupancy on May 4.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 May 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 delivered an impressive show during its opening weekend.

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller ‘Raid 2,’ released on May 1, is ruling the box office. After debuting with a massive 19.25 crore net earnings, the movie recorded a surge in earnings over the weekend. Figures indicate that Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie is dominating the Bollywood box office.

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4

On Sunday, the collection jumped 24.06% while on Saturday it recorded an upswing of 50%, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. As per the report estimates, a domestic revenue of 22.33 crore net was recorded on May 4. A day before the movie raked in 18 crore net in India. Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 has already amassed an estimated 71.58 crore net in India during its 4-day run in theatres.

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie recorded an overall 39.80% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, May 04, with Chennai and Bengaluru leading the city-wise occupancy list.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie i a post on X on Sunday stated, "HALF-CENTURY ON DAY 3... #Raid2 is unstoppable... The film bounced back to [almost] Thursday levels on Saturday – a remarkable achievement. Thursday, which benefitted from a partial holiday, witnessed a superb start for #Raid2... The fact that Saturday's numbers are close to Thursday's signals a clear victory for #Raid2. Meanwhile, the Friday-to-Saturday jump is an impressive 42.15%.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie crossed 50 crore net mark at the domestic box office in 3 days.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office collection

At the worldwide box office, the Hindi movie raked in 63.75 crore gross within 3-days while a sum of 5 crore gross came from overseas earnings.

Reportedly made on a budget of 375 crore, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma and Govind Namdev in key roles.

Raid 2 plot

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, marking Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The narrative revolves around fearless officer's 75th raid, who shows an uncompromising stance against corruption.

 
First Published:5 May 2025, 12:06 PM IST
