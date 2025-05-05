Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees 24% jump, rakes in big weekend total

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller ‘Raid 2,’ released on May 1, is ruling the box office. After debuting with a massive ₹19.25 crore net earnings, the movie recorded a surge in earnings over the weekend. Figures indicate that Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie is dominating the Bollywood box office.
On Sunday, the collection jumped 24.06% while on Saturday it recorded an upswing of 50%, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. As per the report estimates, a domestic revenue of ₹22.33 crore net was recorded on May 4. A day before the movie raked in ₹18 crore net in India. Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 has already amassed an estimated ₹71.58 crore net in India during its 4-day run in theatres.
Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie recorded an overall 39.80% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, May 04, with Chennai and Bengaluru leading the city-wise occupancy list.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie i a post on X on Sunday stated, "HALF-CENTURY ON DAY 3... #Raid2 is unstoppable... The film bounced back to [almost] Thursday levels on Saturday – a remarkable achievement. Thursday, which benefitted from a partial holiday, witnessed a superb start for #Raid2... The fact that Saturday's numbers are close to Thursday's signals a clear victory for #Raid2. Meanwhile, the Friday-to-Saturday jump is an impressive 42.15%.
Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie crossed ₹50 crore net mark at the domestic box office in 3 days.
At the worldwide box office, the Hindi movie raked in ₹63.75 crore gross within 3-days while a sum of ₹5 crore gross came from overseas earnings.
Reportedly made on a budget of ₹375 crore, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma and Govind Namdev in key roles.
Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, marking Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The narrative revolves around fearless officer's 75th raid, who shows an uncompromising stance against corruption.