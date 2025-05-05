Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees 24% jump, rakes in big weekend total

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller ‘Raid 2,’ released on May 1, is ruling the box office. After debuting with a massive ₹19.25 crore net earnings, the movie recorded a surge in earnings over the weekend. Figures indicate that Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie is dominating the Bollywood box office.

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4 On Sunday, the collection jumped 24.06% while on Saturday it recorded an upswing of 50%, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. As per the report estimates, a domestic revenue of ₹22.33 crore net was recorded on May 4. A day before the movie raked in ₹18 crore net in India. Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 has already amassed an estimated ₹71.58 crore net in India during its 4-day run in theatres.

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie recorded an overall 39.80% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, May 04, with Chennai and Bengaluru leading the city-wise occupancy list.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie i a post on X on Sunday stated, "HALF-CENTURY ON DAY 3... #Raid2 is unstoppable... The film bounced back to [almost] Thursday levels on Saturday – a remarkable achievement. Thursday, which benefitted from a partial holiday, witnessed a superb start for #Raid2... The fact that Saturday's numbers are close to Thursday's signals a clear victory for #Raid2. Meanwhile, the Friday-to-Saturday jump is an impressive 42.15%.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie crossed ₹50 crore net mark at the domestic box office in 3 days.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office collection At the worldwide box office, the Hindi movie raked in ₹63.75 crore gross within 3-days while a sum of ₹5 crore gross came from overseas earnings.

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹375 crore, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma and Govind Namdev in key roles.