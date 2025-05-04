Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Did Ajay Devgn's movie continue its siege? Here's what Sunday earnings show

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 had already made a mark with its earnings on the opening day itself. The movie's earnings maintained the same momentum on Sunday, Day 4.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2 has already minted ₹65.06 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the final figures are yet to trickle in, the movie's India net earnings might jump to ₹70 crore if the positive trend continues.

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 4 Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid has earned ₹15.81 crore on Sunday, May 4 (Day 4), as of 7:57 pm, shows data collated by Sacnilk.

Here's how much Raid 2 had earned on the opening day and the other days:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]- ₹19.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday]- ₹12 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹18 Cr

Raid 2 occupancy The steady earnings of Ajay Devgn's movie can be attriuted to the decent footfalls. On Sunday, Raid 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.93 per cent, with Chennai recording the highest occupancy among other metro cities.

Raid 2 plot In Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, known for his uncompromising stance against corruption—having led 74 raids and endured just as many transfers.

In the high-octane sequel, Patnaik dives into a high-profile income tax case that puts him on a collision course with a formidable political heavyweight, Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh.

‘Important for me to have an emotional graph’ Speaking to ANI the villain in Raid 2 movie, Riteish Deshmukh shared that he often focuses on the emotional graph of his character while reading the script.

Riteish Deshmukh also revealed that he has rejected at least 10-12 films in which he was offered a negative role.