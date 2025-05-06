Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer earnings drop on Monday as film nears ₹80 crore mark

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performed well at the Indian box office on the opening day despite its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. However, by the second week of release, the film's earnings declined significantly.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 The film earned ₹7.75 crore on May 6, 2025, its second Monday of release, a significant drop from the weekend numbers, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 4, Raid 2 minted ₹22 crore, while it earned ₹18 crore on Day 3. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹79 crore.

The film opened to good numbers and minted ₹19.25 crore. Speaking on the opening day numbers, Sacnilk said that Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 movie, “exceeded expectations” of its release-day earnings due to the partial holiday on Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. “The trade was anticipating a little lower opening day, which still would have been a very good start, but here, the film showed what a sequel can do,” Sacnilk said.

Raid 2 – Cast Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial.

Raid 2 – Plot The movie portrays the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). He has conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption. The movie is based income tax raid where Patnaik will clash with a powerful politician, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

Raid 2 review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the review of Raid 2 on X and wrote, “Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [#AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights... First half works in parts... Overall, lives up to expectations.”

He further shared the positive and negative points about the film.

Taran Adarsh further wrote, Director #RajkumarGupta handles the dramatic tension with finesse – the confrontational scenes, in particular, are superb.

The second half is the film's biggest strength: tight, tense, and captivating.

#AjayDevgn is in top form – understated, intense, and commanding... When it comes to intensity, he is notches above most contemporaries.

#RiteishDeshmukh is a revelation, he is outstanding... A restrained, menacing act that demands attention... His silences speak, his eyes do the talking.

#AmitSial, appearing in the latter half, is excellent – his presence adds weight to the narrative.

The dialogues are clapworthy, especially during confrontations – these scenes form the soul of the film... The background score elevates the impact.

Negatives...

#Raid2 could've done without the two songs in the initial portions... Even #VaaniKapoor's track seems forced, while #SaurabhShukla is underutilized... The writing in the first half lacks the sharpness seen in the latter half.