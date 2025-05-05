Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Monday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's latest movie, Raid 2, has performed well at the Indian box office since the opening day, though it clashed with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk.com, Raid 2 earned an estimated amount of around ₹4.8 crore India net on its fifth day for all languages at the box office, taking the estimated India net earning to ₹76.05 crore.

Adding more, the sacnilk reported that Raid 2 had an overall 12.54 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

Looking into the details, the maximum occupancy for Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial film was observed in Chennai (24.67%), followed by Mumbai and Pune (15.33%), Jaipur (14.67%), and Lucknow (13.67%).

Raid 2 worldwide collection: Sacnilk reported that Raid 2 had earned ₹95 crore worldwide till Sunday, including ₹71.25 crore India net, and ₹10.25 crore overseas.

Raid 2 plot: In Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, known for his uncompromising stance against corruption—having led 74 raids and endured just as many transfers.

In the high-octane sequel, Patnaik dives into a high-profile income tax case that puts him on a collision course with a formidable political heavyweight, Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 cast: Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in key roles.

Riteish Deshmukh on being the villain in Raid 2 Opening up about his role to news agency ANI, Riteish Deshmukh said, “It is not that I have ever thought that I have to play the role of an antagonist or do films. That depends on the film. There were at least 10-12 films in between, to which I said no, in which there was the role of an antagonist, because I did not like that story. It is not that I have to play the role of an antagonist or play the role of a big hero.”