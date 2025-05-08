Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn movie inches closer to ₹150 crore mark amid dwindling numbers

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie starring Ajay Devgn saw 35.43% drop in earnings on Wednesday. The steady fall in revenue over the past three days comes after a bumper first weekend collection, when it netted ₹40 crore. The movie made a massive opening on May 1 and minted ₹19.25 crore net its debut day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Raid2 remained rock-solid on Tuesday, maintaining regular ticket pricing and skipping the #BlockbusterTuesdays [ ₹ 99 onwards] offer, yet still delivered impressive numbers. #Raid2 is now on track to enter the 100 cr Club by Thursday/Friday."

Raid 2 is moving closer to ₹150 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. The film completed its first seven days at the box office on Wednesday.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Raid 2 earned an estimated ₹4.52 crore in India on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings seven-day run domestic box office collection total to ₹90.27 crore net. Hence, it is most

The filmmakers in a post on X on May 7 claimed that the movie did a business of ₹88.74 in the domestic market.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie did a business of ₹118 crore gross at the worldwide box office within six days by amassing ₹16 crore from the overseas market and the rest from screenings across India, Sacnilk reported.

