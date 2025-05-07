Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film earnings plunge, mints THIS amount on Wednesday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Since the opening day, Ajay Devgn's newest movie, Raid 2, has performed well at the Indian box office despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. But the earning declined on seventh day.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk.com, Raid 2 earned an estimated amount of around ₹2.07 crore India net on its seventh day for all languages at the box office, taking the estimated India net earning to ₹87.82 crore.

Adding more, the sacnilk reported that Raid 2 had an overall 7.88 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

Looking into the details, the maximum occupancy for Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial film was observed in Jaipur (11.50%), followed by Bengaluru and Pune (10.50%), Lucknow and Chennai (9%), and Mumbai (8.5%).

Raid 2 worldwide collection: Sacnilk reported that Raid 2 had breached the ₹100 crore mark and earned ₹118 crore worldwide till Tuesday, including ₹85.75 crore India net, and ₹16 crore overseas.

Raid 2 plot: In Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, known for his uncompromising stance against corruption—having led 74 raids and endured just as many transfers.

In the high-octane sequel, Patnaik dives into a high-profile income tax case that puts him on a collision course with a formidable political heavyweight, Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 cast: Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in key roles.