Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's movie finishes 1st week with a strong ₹96 crore

Trade analyst said that despite slowdown, Raid 2 has emerged as a resounding success, firmly securing its status as a HIT at the box office.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published9 May 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's film Raid 2 released on May 1.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's movie Raid 2, released on May 1, witnessed a solid week at the Indian box office despite a few hiccups and its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted a whopping 96.11 crore in its 8-day extended week in the theaters, missing the 100 crore mark by a small margin.

Raid 2 had witnessed at least three major dips in its earnings over the week, with Monday being the worst.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that despite slowdown, Raid 2 has emerged as a resounding success, firmly securing its status as a HIT at the box office.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned 5.61 crore on Thursday, Day 8. It was 18.11 per cent higher than what Ajay Devgn's movie had minted on Wednesday.

In 8 days, Raid 2 has fell by nearly 70.84 per cent from its opening day earning of 18.25 crore.

Raid 2: Occupancy

The overall occupancy of Raid 2 on Thursday was 11.26 per cent.

The movie performed best in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day

Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie did a business of 124.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office within 8 days by amassing 17 crore from the overseas market, Sacnilk reported.

Raid 2's India gross stood at 107.6 crore.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 follows the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid, but this time, it is different.

Promising a thrilling ride with higher stakes than in the first instalment, Raid 2 sees Patnaik clash with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

Raid 2: Cast

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial.

 
