Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's film stays on course, inches close to ₹100 crore mark

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2 is likely to hit the ₹100 crore mark this week. The film completed its first seven days at the box office on Tuesday.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 has earned ₹5.4 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India. While it's lower than its previous day's earnings, it is subject to change.

With this, the total earnings of the film are ₹84.15 crore. However, this is live data from the website. The final figures will be out post night shows.

Raid 2 had an overall 12.38% occupancy on Tuesday. Owing to the weekend, the footfall has reduced for Ajay's film. Despite the fallen occupancy, the film is doing better than other Hindi films, including Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat 2.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are leading with the highest number of screenings for Raid 2. In terms of occupancy, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur have recorded better numbers.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 5, Raid 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 78.75 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 108.65 crore on the same day, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 15 crore. On Day 5, India Gross Collection was ₹ 93.65 crore.

Talking about the box office business of Raid 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared their expert opinion on X, formerly Twitter. He posted earlier in the day, “IT'S A HIT... #Raid2 is officially a HIT, and the crucial Monday has confirmed it... After a terrific *extended* weekend, the film held strong on Day 5, solidifying its status as a genuine success.”

As Raid 2 is majorly clashing with Kesari Chapter 2, Adarsh also mentioned, “The #Boxoffice is gradually returning to normalcy, with #Jaat [mass pockets], #KesariChapter2 [urban centres], and now #Raid2 drawing solid footfalls – all within a month. Interestingly, all three feature superstars from the 1990s: #SunnyDeol, #AkshayKumar, and #AjayDevgn, reaffirming their enduring appeal. With the current momentum, #Raid2 is expected to remain strong through the weekdays... An *extended* Week 1 total of ₹ 95 cr+ looks well within reach. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr, Sun 22.52 cr, Mon 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 81.30 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Raid 2 Raid 2 also features Riteish Deshmukh as the prime antagonist. It has Vaani Kapoor as well.

