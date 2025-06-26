Raid 2 on OTT: Fans hail Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh’s power-packed performances

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, has officially made its OTT debut on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the release with a punchy caption: “Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (the countdown begins)! Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 opened in theatres on May 1 and has already made waves at the box office, becoming only the second Hindi film after Chhaava this year to surpass ₹200 crore globally. Now, as the film finds its way to digital screens, viewers are revisiting the story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik with renewed excitement.

This time, Devgn’s character is pitted against a corrupt and cunning politician portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The face-off between the two leads, both known for their commanding screen presence, has especially struck a chord with fans.

On social media, viewers have praised the film’s tight screenplay, action sequences, and gripping narrative. “Ajay Devgn is ruling, delivering intense action & drama! Amidst the #SonOfSardaar2 buzz and #Maa screening hype, Ajay’s owning the internet,” wrote one fan on X.

Another user noted, “Riteish Deshmukh is criminally underutilised as an actor,” lauding his impactful shift to a negative role.

Others commended the film for exceeding expectations: “Watched #Raid2 after a long break from movies and shows. Sequels usually disappoint. But this one destroys that myth. Well-paced, well-written, and gripping till the end.”

Some acknowledged the familiar storytelling structure but appreciated its execution: “The film follows the same formula as Raid, but with a few more twists. You’ll get exactly what you came for.”