Raid 2 OTT release date officially OUT: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's movie online

Raid 2 OTT release date officially OUT: Ajay Devgn's super hit movie Raid 2 is all set to make its highly anticipated OTT debut for your home screens as he reprises the role of Amay Patnaik, his fiery character of an Income Tax officer.

In this sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, released on May 1, Ajay faces a notorious politician played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The action-thriller has become the second Bollywood film this year, after Chhaava, to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the global box office.

Raid 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Raid 2 will begin streaming online on Netflix. The digital streaming giant has finally announced its online release in an official statement.

Fans can catch the movie on OTT from Thursday, June 26, onwards.

“Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire,” Netflix wrote on its Instagram handle. “Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix.”

Raid 2 Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 has earned ₹173.28 crore at the Indian box office during its theatrical run.

Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie did a business of ₹237.28 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Raid 2's India gross stood at ₹206.28 crore.

About Raid 2 Raid 2 follows the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid, but this time, it is different.

Promising a thrilling ride with higher stakes than in the first instalment, Raid 2 sees Patnaik clash with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).