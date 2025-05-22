Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's action-thriller online

Raid 2 OTT release: Ajay Devgn's latest movie 'Raid 2' marks 22nd day in theatres on Thursday. The action-thriller is the second Bollywood film of the year after 'Chhaava' to gross ₹200 crore globally.
The film is set to complete three-week run in theatres today. The Rajkumar Gupta-directorial move raked in ₹1.65 crore net in India on its 21st day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings domestic box office earnings total to ₹155.18 crore net. A drop of 26.67% was noticed on Wednesday, a day after its revenue recorded 21.62% uptick. Let's have a look at first and second week collection.
Week 1: ₹95.75 crore net
Week 2: ₹40.6 crore net
Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie made a bumper opening on May 1 by raking in ₹19.25 crore net.
After the success of Ajay Devgn's ‘Singham Again,’ Raid 2 marks eighth career best for the actor which entered ₹200 crore club. It continues to hold steady ground despite, Tom Cruise's movie 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' release last week.
The movie depicting intense political powerplay collected ₹211.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office during within 21 days. This figure includes overseas earnings of ₹27.15 crore gross.
As per OTT play report, streaming giant Netflix acquired the OTT release rights. Hence, the movie will be premiering on OTT platform Netflix after completing 60 day or 8-week theatrical run followed by big Hindi films.
The ensemble cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Vani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles, among others. Notably, the sequel to blockbuster 2018 Raid was released on the occasion of International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.