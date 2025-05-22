Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's action-thriller online

Raid 2 OTT release: Ajay Devgn's latest movie 'Raid 2' marks 22nd day in theatres on Thursday. The action-thriller is the second Bollywood film of the year after 'Chhaava' to gross ₹200 crore globally.

Advertisement

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 21 The film is set to complete three-week run in theatres today. The Rajkumar Gupta-directorial move raked in ₹1.65 crore net in India on its 21st day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings domestic box office earnings total to ₹155.18 crore net. A drop of 26.67% was noticed on Wednesday, a day after its revenue recorded 21.62% uptick. Let's have a look at first and second week collection.

Week 1: ₹95.75 crore net

Week 2: ₹40.6 crore net

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie made a bumper opening on May 1 by raking in ₹19.25 crore net.

Advertisement

After the success of Ajay Devgn's ‘Singham Again,’ Raid 2 marks eighth career best for the actor which entered ₹200 crore club. It continues to hold steady ground despite, Tom Cruise's movie 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' release last week.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office collection The movie depicting intense political powerplay collected ₹211.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office during within 21 days. This figure includes overseas earnings of ₹27.15 crore gross.

Raid 2 OTT release As per OTT play report, streaming giant Netflix acquired the OTT release rights. Hence, the movie will be premiering on OTT platform Netflix after completing 60 day or 8-week theatrical run followed by big Hindi films.

Advertisement