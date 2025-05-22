Subscribe

Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's action-thriller online

Raid 2 OTT release: The movie starring Ajay Devgn is showing strong performance at the box office and is preparing for OTT release soon. The narrative exploring IRS officer Amay Patnaik's battle against corruption has grossed 200 crore globally.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated22 May 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Raid 2 OTT release: Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik in his battle against corruption.
Raid 2 OTT release: Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik in his battle against corruption.(Screengrab)

Raid 2 OTT release: Ajay Devgn's latest movie 'Raid 2' marks 22nd day in theatres on Thursday. The action-thriller is the second Bollywood film of the year after 'Chhaava' to gross 200 crore globally.

Advertisement

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 21

The film is set to complete three-week run in theatres today. The Rajkumar Gupta-directorial move raked in 1.65 crore net in India on its 21st day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings domestic box office earnings total to 155.18 crore net. A drop of 26.67% was noticed on Wednesday, a day after its revenue recorded 21.62% uptick. Let's have a look at first and second week collection.

Also Read | ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ OTT release date — When and where to stream

Week 1: 95.75 crore net

Week 2: 40.6 crore net

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie made a bumper opening on May 1 by raking in 19.25 crore net.

Advertisement

After the success of Ajay Devgn's ‘Singham Again,’ Raid 2 marks eighth career best for the actor which entered 200 crore club. It continues to hold steady ground despite, Tom Cruise's movie 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' release last week.

Also Read | Thudarum OTT release: Fans have to wait to watch Mohanlal's movie online

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office collection

The movie depicting intense political powerplay collected 211.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office during within 21 days. This figure includes overseas earnings of 27.15 crore gross.

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Raid 2 OTT release

As per OTT play report, streaming giant Netflix acquired the OTT release rights. Hence, the movie will be premiering on OTT platform Netflix after completing 60 day or 8-week theatrical run followed by big Hindi films.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Vani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles, among others. Notably, the sequel to blockbuster 2018 Raid was released on the occasion of International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentRaid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's action-thriller online
Read Next Story