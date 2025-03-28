Raid 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn returns as officer Amay Patnaik, locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh in thrilling sequel | WATCH

The much-awaited sequel of the hit 2018 film Raid is here to entertain the fans. On Friday, the first teaser of the film was released on social media. This time, along with Ajay Devgan, actor Riteish Deshmukh joins the cast in the negative role.

Raid 2 teaser Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn who reprises his role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Patnaik who is known for his no-nonsense approach, has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred the same amount of time as he continues to fight corruption.

However, this time it is different.

Promising a thrilling ride where stakes are even higher than in the first installment, Raid 2 teaser shows Patnaik is back in action. He clashes with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The teaser clip begins with a dramatic narration, voiced by Saurabh Shukla who was the antagonist from Raid 1. He wonders whose life Patnaik is making miserable now.

Riteish Deshmukh's character, Dadabhai, a political figure is introduced to the viewers. Establishing he is someone with power, money and people, Dadabhai is someone one must not mess with.

The teaser features an action-packed montage filled with high-octane fight sequences and drama. It is followed by a conversation between Patnaik and Dadabhai over the call, dropping hints about their epic face-off.

The teaser wraps up with the announcement of the release date.

Raid 2 will be out on 1 May 2025.

Sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram, “75th Raid, ₹4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi! #Raid2 Teaser out now! Knocking in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

Internet reacts to Raid 2 teaser Reacting to the teaser, fans have shared their views in the comment section. Among them, a user wrote in a comment on YouTube, “Whenever Ritesh plays a villainous role, I immediately know he will cook (sic).” “Riteish Deshmukh is a very underrated actor would love to see him in villian role again (sic),” added another.

Someone also said, “Ritesh Deshmukh is back (sic).”

Raid 2 The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial among others.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, under the banner of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Panorama Studios.

