Raid 2 trailer public review: Ajay Devgn’s presence is unmatched, say fans, laud Riteish Deshmukh’s acting

Raid 2 promises an even more thrilling and high-stakes story than its predecessor.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Apr 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik.
Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik.(Screengrab)

Raid 2 trailer reviews: The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Raid was launched on Tuesday, and fans love it.

Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik and promises an even more thrilling and high-stakes story than its predecessor.

Netizens have already deemed the movie a superhit and praised Ajay Devgn for his “unmatched, commanding presence” in the film. Social media users were also amazed to see Riteish Deshmukh in a villain's role and said his acting is so good that it gives “PURE GOOSEBUMPS.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRaid 2 trailer public review: Ajay Devgn’s presence is unmatched, say fans, laud Riteish Deshmukh’s acting
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.