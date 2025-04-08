Raid 2 trailer public review: Ajay Devgn’s presence is unmatched, say fans, laud Riteish Deshmukh’s acting

Raid 2 trailer reviews: The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Raid was launched on Tuesday, and fans love it.
Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik and promises an even more thrilling and high-stakes story than its predecessor.
Netizens have already deemed the movie a superhit and praised Ajay Devgn for his “unmatched, commanding presence” in the film. Social media users were also amazed to see Riteish Deshmukh in a villain's role and said his acting is so good that it gives “PURE GOOSEBUMPS.”
