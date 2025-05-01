Raid 2 Twitter review: Ajay Devgn’s movie gets mixed reactions from fans; netizens compare it with Shaitaan, Drishyam

Raid 2 Twitter review: Ajay Devgn movie hit the big screen on Thursday, May 1 amid warm audience response. The action thriller is showing strong performance at the box office while the social media is buzzing with mixed reviews. Let's go through Raid 2 reviews flooding online.

Raid 2 Twitter review A user stated, “Raid 2 is MONOTONOUS. Feels more like a REMAKE than a SEQUEL to the first instalment. #RiteishDeshmukh shines while the confrontation blocks with #AjayDevgn remain decent. The film is predictable without innovation and that dilutes the impact.” He added, “Definitely not on the lines of Shaitaan or Drishyam, not on the lines of Raid (part 1) either.”

Another user commented, “A solid thrilling sequal to Raid. Ajay Devgn in government officer roles>>Ritiesh Deshmukh is fireee!Amit Sial is the surprise package imo.”

A third user wrote, “#Raid2 is Powerfull, Entertaining and Interesting. Solid face off between #AjayDevgn and #RiteishDeshmukh . Amay Patnaik returns with more twist and turns. His intense acting makes this movie more impressive. Riteish Deshmukh plays role of corrupt politician Dada Bhai and he is absolutely brilliant. #VaaniKapoor looks great. All the supportive casts perform well. Overall good movie by Director #RajKumarGupta. This sequel keeps you hooked right till the end.”

A fourth user stated, “Raid 2 makes a strong and enduring impact, driven by its gripping drama, a formidable antagonist, and a balance between entertainment and intensity.”

Check expert view on Raid 2 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Ajay Devgn movie 3.5/5 star rating and called the narrative gripping. In a post on X he stated, “Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [#AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights... First half works in parts... Overall, lives up to expectations…? Raid2 is a gripping cat-and-mouse thriller that delivers on its promise... Worth a watch!”

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 1 Let's have a look at the impressive Day 1 box office earnings of Ajay Devgn's movie. At the domestic box office, Raid 2 has already minted ₹3.08 crore net on Day 1, Sacnilk estimates at 12:40 PM state.

The prequel to Raid 2 was reportedly made with a budget of ₹40 crore that grossed ₹132.14 crore in India and amassed ₹22.05 crore from the overseas market. Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the film features an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla.

Ajay Devgn, one of the most bankable Bollywood stars, was reportedly working on Dhamaal 4, which will be released next year. His upcoming movies in the pipeline are Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 in addition to Dhamaal 4.