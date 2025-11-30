Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife shares post about ‘desperate people’ amid director's wedding rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the Raj & DK duo is rumoured to be dating actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for quite some time. New rumours claim that the alleged couple might be tying the knot soon. Amid this, a post by Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, is grabbing netizens' attention.

Raj Nidimoru's ex wife on Instagram On Sunday, Shhyamali De took to her Instagram account and shared a post about ‘desperate people’. She shared the quote by Michael Brooks. Her post read: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Sharing the post on Reddit, someone wrote, “Shhyamalide insta story after Sam-Raj marriage news.”

See post:

Netizens react Reacting to it, a user commented, “I feel so bad for her, the person who was with you when you were nobody is the person who truly loves you.” “His ex wife should prioritize moving on instead of fixating on this couple. Hope she gets out of this pain cycle. It's time to move on, I hope she now let's go of that man and what he did to her, and finds the joy in her life again (sic),” added another.

One more added, “Divorce was already on papers before Raj got together with Sam (sic).”

Someone else also commented, “Sam is shameless. How do you go for being heartbroken, cheated on to doing it to another woman. She went from liking Raj and his wife pics, commenting to now marrying him if true. That truly reeks desperation (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru getting married? According to a report by Filmibeat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru might be tying the knot on Monday, December 1.

According to rumours circulating widely on social media, particularly on Reddit, the Citadel collaborators are reportedly planning an intimate wedding ceremony on December 1. If this is true, the alleged wedding is said to take place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. While the news has spread rapidly online, it remains unverified.

While rumours claim that preparations are already underway, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has confirmed anything so far. No official statement has been issued by either side regarding the rumoured wedding.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the reports.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, apart from The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Previously, she was married to Naga Chaitanya, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.