Raj Shamani's win extends personality rights to India's content creators
The Delhi high court's decision to protect Raj Shamani's rights sends a clear signal that courts are willing to recognize and enforce personality rights in the creator economy.
NEW DELHI : The Delhi high court’s decision to protect podcaster Raj Shamani’s personality rights could reshape brand contracts, content tie-ups, and the handling of impersonation issues across the creator economy, as experts expect a wave of similar requests from other content creators.