The Raja Saab Twitter Review: ‘Ultra disaster’ or ‘grand theatrical watch’? Prabhas film sparks polarised reactions

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, opened in theatres on 9 January and immediately sparked intense debate on X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers slammed the film as a misfire with weak writing, others praised its scale, visuals and climactic payoff—making it one of the most polarising releases in recent times.

Raja Saab Twitter Review A section of social media users were brutally dismissive. One viewer declared, “Verdict: ULTRA DISASTER. The Raja Saab is a complete failure. Ek bekaar, cringe film—shuru se end tak bore karti hai.”

Another wrote, “#TheRajaSaab is an absolute disaster. Unbearable from start to finish. A confused mess with no soul, no logic and no excitement.”

Several users criticised the screenplay and character development, with one detailed review stating: “The concept was great, but the story, screenplay and dialogues were unbearable. Female leads could be removed and nothing would change.”

Some viewers also flagged continuity issues, pointing out that certain shots showcased in the trailer did not make it to the final cut. One user questioned the absence of a specific Prabhas look, asking why it was promoted ahead of release if it was not used in the film, and added that the climax appearance lacked narrative justification, leaving them disappointed.

However, the film also found strong support among fans and critics who felt it delivers where it matters most—towards the end. Film critic Ravi Chaudhary wrote, “#Prabhas shines with swag and screen presence in dual shades. First half is gripping and fun. Second half goes full mass mode. A few dull moments, but the momentum holds.”

Another user praised the actor’s performance, posting, “#Prabhas brings life to the film from first to last. Most interesting concept by director Maruthi, even if the screenplay stays commercial.”

Some reactions went even further, calling the film a grand theatrical experience. One tweet read, “#RajaSaab 3.75/5. Emotional horror-fantasy with humour. Fantastic sets, VFX and epic scale. A grand theatrical watch.”

Film critic Joginder Tuteja echoed this sentiment, noting that while the film wavers in the middle, the final 45 minutes are “truly terrific,” driven by the face-off between Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, backed by an impactful score from Thaman S.

Also starring Boman Irani and Nidhhi Agerwal, The Raja Saab has clearly divided audiences—earning extreme criticism on one end and enthusiastic praise on the other.

