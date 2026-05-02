Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film sets Marathi record, earns over ₹11 cr on opening day

Historical drama Raja Shivaji has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office, collecting ₹11.35 crore net on its first day across 6,192 shows.
The film’s total India gross stands at ₹13.51 crore, with an overall occupancy of 32.3 per cent on Day 1. A major share of the collections came from the Marathi version, which recorded higher audience turnout compared to its Hindi counterpart.
According to language-wise figures, the Marathi version earned ₹8.00 crore net with an occupancy of 68.0 per cent across 1,941 shows. In contrast, the Hindi version collected ₹3.35 crore net, with 16.0 per cent occupancy from 4,251 shows. The performance highlights the film’s strong base in Maharashtra, where it saw steady footfall in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres.
The film had already set the tone before release with record-breaking advance bookings. Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji registered ₹5.14 crore gross in advance ticket sales, excluding blocked seats. Of this, the original Marathi version contributed ₹4.25 crore gross, translating to ₹3.60 crore net.
These figures marked a significant milestone for Marathi cinema, placing the film among the highest opening-day earners in the industry even before its theatrical release. The advance booking numbers alone matched or surpassed the opening-day performances of earlier Marathi hits such as Sairat and Timepass 2, both of which had recorded around ₹3.60 crore net on their first day.
Industry tracking indicates that spot bookings and walk-in audiences further boosted the Day 1 collections beyond the advance figures. The Hindi version also showed moderate traction in pre-release sales, nearing ₹1 crore gross before release.
Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Shivaji. It chronicles the rise of the Maratha ruler and presents key moments from his life.
The project is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. It features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.
The film was announced in February 2024, with principal photography beginning the same month. Shooting took place across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar and parts of the Western Ghats.
Released in both Marathi and Hindi on 1 May 2026, Raja Shivaji has been mounted on a reported budget of ₹100 crore, making it the most expensive Marathi film to date. The strong opening figures underline a significant start for the film at the box office.