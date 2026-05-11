Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's film beats Mardaani 3 with weekend boost

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh’s period drama, Raja Shivaji has missed the ₹70 crore mark by a small margin. However, the film which hit theatres on May 1, has managed to see growth over the weekend, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 ( ₹76.27 crore gross).

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10 According to film tracker Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹6.80 crore net on day 10 across 4,063 shows in India, taking its domestic total to ₹81 crore. On its second Sunday, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer witnessed a growth of 21.4% in its earnings from previous day ( ₹5.60 crore).

On Day 10, Raja Shivaji continued to perform better in the Marathi circuits compared to Hindi. The Marathi version led the collections with ₹5 crore net in India, recording 47% occupancy across 2,000 shows. On the other hand, the Hindi version collected ₹1.80 crore net with an occupancy of 21% from 2,063 shows.

Raja Shivaji on second weekend Raja Shivaji witnessed a strong jump over its second weekend after collecting ₹3.20 crore net in India on second Friday. The film saw growth on second Saturday with collections of ₹5.60 crore, followed by an even bigger ticket sale on second Sunday, earning ₹6.80 crore. With this, Raja Shivaji’s total domestic collection has reached ₹68.25 crore net.

The film had collected ₹52.65 crore net in its first week. After opening at ₹11.35 crore, it earned ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday. While collections dipped during the weekdays, the film managed to stay steady with ₹5.60 crore on Monday, ₹4.90 crore on Tuesday, ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday, and ₹4 crore on Thursday before renewing momentum in its second weekend.

The second week was predicted to be beneficial for Raja Shivaji.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on X: “#RajaShivaji concludes its opening week with a solid total... The #Marathi version has clearly dominated, contributing a substantial share to the overall business. The film is expected to witness an upswing over the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday.”

About Raja Shivaji: Plot, makers, cast Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It was released on 1 May 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day.

The film is enjoying a free-run at the box with no major competition. It opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics.

The film previously grossed over ₹72.29 crore, becoming the third highest earning Marathi film of all time. It is trailing behind Baipan Bhari Deva ( ₹92 crore) and Sairat ( ₹110 crore).

The film is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. It is produced by Deshmukh's wife Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.