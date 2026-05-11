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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's film beats Mardaani 3 with weekend boost

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji recently became the third-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time. Its collection continues to be led by the Marathi version of the film.

Sneha Biswas
Updated11 May 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Raja Shivaji is close to hitting the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 crore mark in India.
Raja Shivaji is close to hitting the ₹70 crore mark in India.
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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh’s period drama, Raja Shivaji has missed the 70 crore mark by a small margin. However, the film which hit theatres on May 1, has managed to see growth over the weekend, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 ( 76.27 crore gross).

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10

According to film tracker Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected 6.80 crore net on day 10 across 4,063 shows in India, taking its domestic total to 81 crore. On its second Sunday, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer witnessed a growth of 21.4% in its earnings from previous day ( 5.60 crore).

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On Day 10, Raja Shivaji continued to perform better in the Marathi circuits compared to Hindi. The Marathi version led the collections with 5 crore net in India, recording 47% occupancy across 2,000 shows. On the other hand, the Hindi version collected 1.80 crore net with an occupancy of 21% from 2,063 shows.

Raja Shivaji on second weekend

Raja Shivaji witnessed a strong jump over its second weekend after collecting 3.20 crore net in India on second Friday. The film saw growth on second Saturday with collections of 5.60 crore, followed by an even bigger ticket sale on second Sunday, earning 6.80 crore. With this, Raja Shivaji’s total domestic collection has reached 68.25 crore net.

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The film had collected 52.65 crore net in its first week. After opening at 11.35 crore, it earned 10.55 crore on Saturday and 12 crore on Sunday. While collections dipped during the weekdays, the film managed to stay steady with 5.60 crore on Monday, 4.90 crore on Tuesday, 4.25 crore on Wednesday, and 4 crore on Thursday before renewing momentum in its second weekend.

The second week was predicted to be beneficial for Raja Shivaji.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on X: “#RajaShivaji concludes its opening week with a solid total... The #Marathi version has clearly dominated, contributing a substantial share to the overall business. The film is expected to witness an upswing over the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday.”

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About Raja Shivaji: Plot, makers, cast

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It was released on 1 May 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day.

The film is enjoying a free-run at the box with no major competition. It opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics.

The film previously grossed over 72.29 crore, becoming the third highest earning Marathi film of all time. It is trailing behind Baipan Bhari Deva ( 92 crore) and Sairat ( 110 crore).

The film is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. It is produced by Deshmukh's wife Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

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Apart from Riteish, Genelia D'Souza is a part of the film. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Superstar Salman Khan appears in a special cameo role.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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