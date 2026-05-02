Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh starrer dominates clash, beats Ek Din by huge margin

Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical epic Raja Shivaji has emerged as the clear winner at the Indian box office, posting strong Day 2 numbers and comfortably outperforming its theatrical rival Ek Din.
The film, which released in cinemas on 1 May, has shown solid momentum during its opening weekend. As of 7 pm on its second day in theatres, Raja Shivaji had collected ₹5.37 crore net in India through live ticket sales, according to industry tracking figures. This has pushed its total India net collection to ₹16.72 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at ₹19.84 crore. Final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.
The historical drama is currently running across 4,648 shows nationwide and recorded an occupancy rate of 25.4 per cent during Saturday screenings, reflecting strong audience turnout for the first weekend.
The performance marks a major jump from its opening day and points to healthy weekend traction for the film, which is already being seen as a landmark release for Marathi cinema.
In comparison, Ek Din has struggled to generate momentum at the box office. After opening to a modest ₹1.15 crore net on Day 1, the film has failed to show significant growth on Saturday. Real-time trade data from Sacnilk shows the film collected only around ₹40 lakh net by 7 pm on Day 2.
This takes Ek Din’s total India gross to an estimated ₹1.85 crore, while its net collection currently stands at around ₹1.55 crore.
The sharp difference in collections underlines the clear audience preference for Raja Shivaji, which has benefitted from wider reach, stronger advance bookings and heightened interest around its scale and subject.
Co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The actor also plays the lead role in the film.
Produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.
The project was officially announced on 19 February 2024, with principal photography beginning later that same month. Filming took place across Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar and several locations in the Western Ghats.
Made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, the film carries a reported budget of ₹100 crore, making it the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.
The film’s strong opening is being closely watched by trade analysts, as its box office performance could set a new benchmark for large-scale regional cinema releases. With the weekend still underway, Raja Shivaji appears set to strengthen its hold at the box office while widening the gap over Ek Din.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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