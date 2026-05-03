Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's film beats Junaid Khan's Ek Din by more than 900% earning

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s historic drama Raja Shivaji is ruling the box office. The Marathi release, also available in Hindi, has outperformed new Bollywood and Hollywood releases like Junaid Khan's Ek Din and Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 in India. On day 2, Raja Shivaji crossed the ₹20 crore mark.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, Raja Shivaji earned ₹ ₹10.55 crore net across 6,275 shows. Although the film witnessed a minimal drop of about 7% drop from its previous day ( ₹11.35 crore), it went on to beat Ek Din ( ₹1 crore). The film starring Riteish Deshmukh was released on 1 May. It opened to ₹11.35 crore business on day 1, majorly driven by Marathi shows.

Continuing the same trend, Raja Shivaji saw major contribution from its Marathi version on day 2, raking in ₹7.15 crore with 57% occupancy across 1,980 shows. In comparison, the Hindi dubbed version brought in ₹3.40 crore with a relatively lower 16% occupancy despite a wider release of 4,295 shows. So far, Raja Shivaji's India gross collections stand at ₹26.06 crore, including a net collection of ₹21.90 crore.

The film was released on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Expert opinion Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “#RajaShivaji sets a new benchmark, recording the BIGGEST OPENING DAY EVER for a #Marathi film. The #Marathi version opened to packed houses across key circuits, while the #Hindi version will largely depend on word of mouth – expected to gain momentum over Saturday and Sunday. The #MaharashtraDay holiday on Friday also played a significant role in boosting the opening-day numbers.”

Raja Shivaji review In a detailed review, he added, "#RajaShivaji is a grand cinematic salute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... This epic blends spectacle with soul, narrating a story that resonates deeply with pride and patriotism. Handling a subject of such monumental importance is no easy task, but director #RiteishDeshmukh rises to the occasion with remarkable confidence and conviction... His storytelling is immersive, his vision crystal-clear, and his execution nothing short of spectacular.

“As an actor too, Riteish is phenomenal – delivering his career-best performance... He portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with dignity, strength, and emotional depth. The music by #AjayAtul is a towering pillar of the film... The anthem is goosebumps-inducing, while #JaiShivrai is another triumph, reaffirming their mastery... Their background score elevates every emotion, every battle cry, every moment of triumph.”

“The runtime could have been trimmed slightly,” added the trade insider in his Raja Shivaji review on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | Raja Shivaji BO Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film sets Marathi record

About Raja Shivaji: Plot, cast, makers Raja Shivaji revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Besides Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

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The film is backed by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.