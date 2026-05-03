Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film nears ₹30 cr after strong Sunday run

Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji maintained a firm hold at the box office on its first Sunday.
The film has recorded an estimated ₹7.05 crore net collection by 6 pm on Day 3, according to live trade figures. The film was running across nearly 4,000 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy of 37.6 per cent, underlining steady audience interest through the weekend.
With these latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to ₹28.95 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹34.38 crore so far. Final Day 3 figures are still awaited, with trade analysts expecting a noticeable jump once late evening and night show earnings are accounted for.
Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the period drama is based on the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Marathi cinema openers in recent years, building on the strong momentum it established on its first two days.
Industry trackers had reported that the film earned ₹11.35 crore on its opening day and followed it up with ₹10.55 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹21.90 crore net.
Sunday’s numbers indicate that the film is benefiting from strong family footfall and significant traction in Maharashtra, where the Marathi version continues to lead occupancy charts. The Hindi dubbed version has also added to the collections, helping expand its reach in northern and western markets.
Trade reports suggest that the film’s robust performance has been fuelled by positive audience feedback around its scale, production values and Deshmukh’s portrayal of the Maratha warrior king. The presence of a star-studded ensemble cast and large-scale promotional push also appears to have contributed to the film’s opening weekend traction.
The film has already generated attention for rewriting opening-day benchmarks in Marathi cinema, overtaking several previous records for the language. Analysts believe that if the weekday hold remains stable, Raja Shivaji could comfortably cross the ₹40 crore net mark in India within its first four days.
With Sunday evening collections still to be added, all eyes are now on the final Day 3 total, which could push the historical epic closer to the ₹30 crore milestone by the end of its opening weekend.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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