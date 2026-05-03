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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film nears ₹30 cr after strong Sunday run

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji continued its solid theatrical run on its first Sunday, collecting 7.05 crore net by 6 pm on Day 3. The film has now reached 28.95 crore net in India, with evening and night shows expected to further boost collections.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 May 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Raja Shivaji trailer.
Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Raja Shivaji trailer.
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Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji maintained a firm hold at the box office on its first Sunday.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

The film has recorded an estimated 7.05 crore net collection by 6 pm on Day 3, according to live trade figures. The film was running across nearly 4,000 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy of 37.6 per cent, underlining steady audience interest through the weekend.

With these latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to 28.95 crore, while the India gross stands at 34.38 crore so far. Final Day 3 figures are still awaited, with trade analysts expecting a noticeable jump once late evening and night show earnings are accounted for.

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Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the period drama is based on the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Marathi cinema openers in recent years, building on the strong momentum it established on its first two days.

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Industry trackers had reported that the film earned 11.35 crore on its opening day and followed it up with 10.55 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to 21.90 crore net.

Sunday’s numbers indicate that the film is benefiting from strong family footfall and significant traction in Maharashtra, where the Marathi version continues to lead occupancy charts. The Hindi dubbed version has also added to the collections, helping expand its reach in northern and western markets.

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Trade reports suggest that the film’s robust performance has been fuelled by positive audience feedback around its scale, production values and Deshmukh’s portrayal of the Maratha warrior king. The presence of a star-studded ensemble cast and large-scale promotional push also appears to have contributed to the film’s opening weekend traction.

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The film has already generated attention for rewriting opening-day benchmarks in Marathi cinema, overtaking several previous records for the language. Analysts believe that if the weekday hold remains stable, Raja Shivaji could comfortably cross the 40 crore net mark in India within its first four days.

With Sunday evening collections still to be added, all eyes are now on the final Day 3 total, which could push the historical epic closer to the 30 crore milestone by the end of its opening weekend.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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