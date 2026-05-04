Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic slows on Monday, crosses ₹43 crore

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji has witnessed its first noticeable drop at the box office on Monday after a powerful opening weekend that rewrote records for Marathi cinema.
The film, co-written and directed by Deshmukh, collected ₹2.49 crore net on Day 4 (live figures) while running across 3,644 shows, taking its total India gross collection to ₹43.28 crore and India net collection to ₹36.39 crore so far, according to early trade estimates. Final Monday numbers are still awaited and are expected to be updated later in the night.
The Monday dip comes after the film posted a strong ₹12 crore on Day 3, its first Sunday, with occupancy touching 36.4 per cent across 5,771 shows. By comparison, Monday occupancy dropped to 19.8 per cent, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown seen after holiday-driven openings.
Released on 1 May, coinciding with Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day, Raja Shivaji opened to exceptional numbers and quickly emerged as the biggest Marathi opener in box office history, surpassing previous benchmarks set by major regional hits. The film had already crossed the ₹33 crore net mark by the end of its opening weekend, making it one of the strongest starts for any regional Indian film this year.
The historical drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, and marks one of Riteish Deshmukh’s most ambitious projects to date. He not only directs the film but also plays the titular role.
Produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.
The project was officially announced on 19 February 2024, with principal photography beginning the same month. Filming took place across Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, and the Western Ghats.
Made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi on a reported budget between ₹75 crore and ₹100 crore, Raja Shivaji is widely regarded as the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.
Trade analysts say the film’s weekday hold will now be crucial in determining whether it can sustain momentum and move closer to the blockbuster mark. Despite the expected Monday decline, the current numbers suggest the film continues to enjoy strong audience interest, particularly in Maharashtra, where historical subjects centred on Shivaji Maharaj have traditionally drawn significant theatrical turnout.
(All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.)