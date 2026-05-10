Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Riteish Deshmukh's film sees weekend boost, hits ₹60 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s latest release, Raja Shivaji, witnessed a surge in footfall as it entered its second weekend at the box office. On day 9, the historical drama, which was released in theatres on May 1, crossed the ₹60 crore mark. The film continues to perform better in Marathi than in Hindi across theatres.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9 On day 9, Raja Shivaji recorded a growth of 75% in earnings from the previous day ( ₹3.20 crore net). The film minted a total of ₹5.60 crore net across 3,962 shows in India.

While the Hindi version of the film earned ₹1.35 crore net with an overall occupancy of 16% across 2,020 shows, the Marathi shows had a better run on day 9. In Marathi, Raja Shivaji minted ₹4.25 crore net while a better occupancy of 40% from 1,942 shows.

Raja Shivaji box office recap Raja Shivaji has mostly remained steady at the box office despite usual drops on weekdays. The film opened strongly on its first weekend with ₹11.35 crore on Day 1. It went on to collect ₹52.65 crore in its first week. As the earnings of the film slowed down during the weekdays, the film showed signs of recovery in its second weekend with a jump in collections from day 8 to day 9.

“#RajaShivaji concludes its opening week with a solid total... The #Marathi version has clearly dominated, contributing a substantial share to the overall business. The film is expected to witness an upswing over the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday,” predicted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X recently.

Meanwhile, the gross collection of Raja Shivaji in India is now at ₹72.91 crore. The India net collection is ₹61.45 crore.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji is helmed by Riteish Deshmukh as the co-writer and director. It stars Genelia D'Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

It is backed by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

Raja Shivaji made on a budget of ₹ 100 crore? Recently, reports suggested that Raja Shivaji was made on a big budget of ₹100 crore. Reacting to it, Riteish Deshmukh told Hindustan Times, "About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji's budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn't affect anything."

“Budget se kya lena dena hai? If someone asks me the budget, I ask them 'how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?' They say ' ₹100' or ' ₹250-300'. I reply, that's the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical; you just go and experience the film,” he added.

While Deshmukh neither confirmed nor denied the reports, he said that he never thought about the budget of a film in the theatre.

"I would never think 'iska budget kya hai?' I just wanted to have the big-screen entertainment."

"We would never know how much films collected. Unfortunately, that's the game today. People wonder how much actors charge for films... it's our mistake; we feed these numbers. Those who feel this is right, it's okay. We have made seven films so far in Marathi; we have never revealed the budget of our films," also said Deshmukh.