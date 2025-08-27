Actor Rajesh Keshav in critical state after cardiac arrest at live event

Rajesh Keshav was at an event in Kochi when he collapsed on stage. He was immediately rushed to a near-by hospital.

Sneha Biswas
Published27 Aug 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after cardiac arrest.
Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after cardiac arrest.(Instagram)

Mollywood actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed during a live event. The incident happened in Kochi, where he was attending an event on Sunday night. Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared his health update on Facebook, reported Mathrubhumi.

Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after collapsing on stage

Reportedly, Keshav is currently on ventilator support.

According to the filmmaker, who shared the update on Facebook, Rajesh suddenly collapsed on stage after suffering from cardiac arrest. 

He was taken to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, where he underwent angioplasty, the filmmaker shared.

Rajesh Keshav's health update

"What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital.

“Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then.”

“Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy,” he added.

Besides hosting several event, Rajesh Keshav also starred in television shows.

Who is Rajesh Keshav

He starred in movies like Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose, and features P. Balachandran and P. Jayachandran's Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).

Going by IMDb, he has Shero and Oru Vadakkan Therottam lined up as his next projects.

Keshav has shared the stage with several celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna and more.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentActor Rajesh Keshav in critical state after cardiac arrest at live event
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.