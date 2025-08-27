Actor Rajesh Keshav in critical state after cardiac arrest at live event

Mollywood actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed during a live event. The incident happened in Kochi, where he was attending an event on Sunday night. Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared his health update on Facebook, reported Mathrubhumi.

According to the filmmaker, who shared the update on Facebook, Rajesh suddenly collapsed on stage after suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, where he underwent angioplasty, the filmmaker shared.

Rajesh Keshav's health update "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital.

“Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then.”

“Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy,” he added.

Besides hosting several event, Rajesh Keshav also starred in television shows.

Who is Rajesh Keshav He starred in movies like Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose, and features P. Balachandran and P. Jayachandran's Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).

Going by IMDb, he has Shero and Oru Vadakkan Therottam lined up as his next projects.