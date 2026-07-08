Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite on Prabhas film set, doctors say he's 'not yet out of danger'

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after his health reportedly deteriorated following a suspected insect bite while shooting for one of Prabhas' upcoming films at Ramoji Film City. A statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of Sharma's family said he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata and remains under close medical observation.

The note, posted on Instagram, said the incident occurred after filming had wrapped for the day.

What Happened On The Film Set? According to the statement, Rajesh Sharma was interacting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after pack-up when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite.

“Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”

The family said the bite initially did not appear serious, and the actor did not seek medical attention immediately.

Health Worsened During Flight To Kolkata The statement said Sharma's condition worsened around six hours later.

“Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria.”

According to the family, more than a day after being admitted to hospital, the actor continued to suffer from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.

'Not Yet Out Of Danger,' Family Says The statement said the infection had spread rapidly.

"The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. According to Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger."

The note added that doctors are closely monitoring the actor because of concerns over possible complications.

“Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life-threatening.”

The hospital's medical team is conducting investigations and treatment, with an official update expected on Thursday after a detailed assessment.

Family Thanks Well-Wishers Concluding the statement, Sharma's family expressed gratitude to everyone who has extended support during the difficult period.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support-especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time. On behalf of Rajesh Sharma's mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us.”