Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite on Prabhas film set, doctors say he's 'not yet out of danger'

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after his health reportedly deteriorated following a suspected insect bite while shooting for one of Prabhas' upcoming films at Ramoji Film City. A statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of Sharma's family said he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata and remains under close medical observation.

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The note, posted on Instagram, said the incident occurred after filming had wrapped for the day.

What Happened On The Film Set? According to the statement, Rajesh Sharma was interacting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after pack-up when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite.

“Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”

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The family said the bite initially did not appear serious, and the actor did not seek medical attention immediately.

Health Worsened During Flight To Kolkata The statement said Sharma's condition worsened around six hours later.

“Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria.”

According to the family, more than a day after being admitted to hospital, the actor continued to suffer from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.

'Not Yet Out Of Danger,' Family Says The statement said the infection had spread rapidly.

"The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. According to Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger."

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The note added that doctors are closely monitoring the actor because of concerns over possible complications.

“Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life-threatening.”

The hospital's medical team is conducting investigations and treatment, with an official update expected on Thursday after a detailed assessment.

Family Thanks Well-Wishers Concluding the statement, Sharma's family expressed gratitude to everyone who has extended support during the difficult period.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support-especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time. On behalf of Rajesh Sharma's mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us.”

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Prabhas is currently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. It is not yet known on which of the two film sets the incident occurred. Rajesh Sharma was most recently seen in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.