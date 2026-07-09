Rajesh Sharma's health update: Actor still under observation after insect bite on Prabhas' Fauji set

Actor Rajesh Sharma, who was hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite during the shooting of Fauji, continues to remain under close medical observation, even as his condition has shown signs of improvement.

According to sources cited by NDTV, Sharma's breathlessness is now under control and his blood sugar levels have stabilised. However, doctors are yet to declare him out of danger and are expected to provide a clearer assessment of his condition on Thursday.

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The actor is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

Doctors Yet To Declare Him Out Of Danger Sources said Sharma's health has improved since he was admitted to the hospital, but doctors are continuing to monitor him closely.

Also Read | Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite on Prabhas film set

A medical update is expected after further evaluation, following which doctors will determine whether the actor can be considered out of danger.

Earlier, a statement shared on behalf of Sharma's family said he had developed a severe infection after reportedly being bitten by an insect while shooting at Ramoji Film City.

Akshay Kumar Wishes Rajesh Sharma A Speedy Recovery Actor Akshay Kumar also wished Rajesh Sharma a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation surfaced.

In a post on X, he wrote:

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“Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

Akshay Kumar's message comes as Sharma continues to remain under close medical observation in a Kolkata hospital. According to sources, the actor's condition has shown signs of improvement, though doctors are yet to declare him out of danger.

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Statement On Actor's Health Removed The statement, shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on social media on behalf of Sharma's family, has since been deleted.

Before it was removed, it described how the incident allegedly occurred after the day's shoot had wrapped up.

According to the statement:

"Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention."

The statement had also detailed how Sharma's condition worsened after he returned to Kolkata, leading to his hospitalisation.

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AICWA Seeks High-Level Investigation Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written an open letter to Revanth Reddy, seeking an immediate high-level investigation into the incident.

The association has asked authorities to examine whether safety and emergency medical protocols were followed on the film set.

An excerpt from its statement said:

"The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority."

Demand To Cover Medical Expenses Apart from seeking an inquiry, AICWA has also urged the producers of Fauji to take responsibility for Sharma's medical expenses.

The organisation said:

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"AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery."

Sharma was most recently seen in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.