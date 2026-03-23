Rajinikanth applauds Dhurandhar 2 success, calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap’

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office, the film has found a high-profile admirer in superstar Rajinikanth, who has publicly praised the Aditya Dhar directorial for its scale and impact.

Taking to social media, the veteran actor congratulated the film’s team, including Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, while calling the film a “must-watch for every Indian.”

“What a film … #Dhurandhar2!!! Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind,” Rajinikanth wrote.

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His praise for the film adds to the growing list of celebs backing the film, which has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. But it also raises an interesting question — does such high-profile praise reflect genuine critical consensus, or is it part of a broader culture of industry solidarity around major releases?

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Regardless, the numbers suggest that the film’s appeal extends well beyond endorsements. Backed by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 has set multiple benchmarks both in India and overseas, driven by strong advance bookings and sustained audience interest.

The film recorded one of the biggest opening weekends in Indian cinema, earning approximately ₹761 crore worldwide — a figure that places it among the highest-grossing global openings for any Indian film. Its performance builds on the success of the first Dhurandhar instalment, further strengthening the franchise’s commercial footprint.

Domestically, the film has broken several records, including the highest advance bookings and paid previews, while also becoming one of the fastest films to cross ₹300 crore. It also registered exceptional traction on ticketing platforms, recording some of the highest hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow — an indicator of strong audience demand.

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Internationally, the film has mirrored this success. With an overseas opening estimated at around ₹210 crore (approximately $22.7 million), Dhurandhar 2 has set a new benchmark for Indian films in global markets, signalling the growing reach of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film blends action and geopolitics, with its narrative set against the backdrop of conflict zones and intelligence operations. The sequel follows the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character, expanding on themes of identity, power and patriotism — elements that appear to have resonated strongly with audiences.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

The film’s reception within the industry has also been overwhelmingly positive. Filmmakers such as SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma have praised the project, while actor Kangana Ranaut described Dhar as a “superstar filmmaker,” drawing parallels with globally recognised directors like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan.

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Actors including Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun have also expressed admiration for the film, highlighting its wide appeal across industries.