Rajinikanth confesses he was ‘extremely shocked’ after Vijay became CM of Tamil Nadu

It's been days since actor and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay became the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and took over the state duties. Reacting to Vijay's historical win during the state Assembly polls 2026, actor Rajinikanth shared his shock in a rare and candid statement.

Rajinikanth reacts to Vijay as the new CM Talking to the media, Rajinikanth reacted to Vijay's win in the election. As quoted by ANI, the veteran said, “I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. I am not in politics; it has been many days since I stepped away from politics."

"As soon as the Chief Minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete,” he added.

Vijay as the new CM Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on May 10, after ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Allegations against Rajinikanth and MK Stalin Rajinikanth held a press conference at his residence in Chennai to respond to allegations linked to MK Stalin.

He clarified, “I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth. After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur. Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I conveyed my congratulations to him immediately...”

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Did Rajinikanth wish Vijay? Following TVK's win, several celebrities congratulated Vijay.

“My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections,” wrote Rajinikanth on X, formerly Twitter.

"Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” also said Rajinikanth.

TVK leader Vijay As the new CM he is handling key portfolios including police, general administration and welfare of women, youth and children, as per ANI.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rajinikanth further praised Vijay by hailing him over former actor-turned-CMs like MGR and NTR.

“At the age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR. He faced and won against the BJP at the Centre and two parties here. It was a surprise-filled happiness for me. No Jealousy. A lot of expectations for Vijay and my best wishes to him,” reportedly the 75-year-old said.