Rajinikanth enjoyed dancing to 'Chikitu' in Coolie, says Anirudh Ravichander: 'Can tell from the way he performed'

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a glimpse into superstar Rajinikanth’s reaction to the vibrant dance number ‘Chikitu’ from the upcoming film ‘Coolie’.

Advertisement

In a video released by Sun Pictures, Anirudh revealed that Rajinikanth experienced the song for the first time on set, during the shoot itself.

“Rajini sir has a practice where he doesn’t listen to a song before the shoot, except for ‘Hukum’,” Anirudh said. “This time he heard it only during the shoot, and from the way we see him perform, we can tell he enjoyed doing it.”

Advertisement

While the legendary actor may have enjoyed the track, Anirudh noted that it did pose some challenges. “After the first day of shoot, he said he liked the song, but it would be difficult for him to dance to it, being his old and rugged style of dancing,” he added. “When we saw the visuals, we were blown away. After 30–40 years, you can see Rajini sir in local tapori style.”

Anirudh also praised the creative team behind the song, especially director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whom he described as a fan of actor and filmmaker T Rajhendherr. He also lauded choreographer Sandy Master for making the sequence come alive. The energetic music video includes shots from ‘Coolie’ and features Anirudh, T Rajhendherr, and lyricist-singer Arivu.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander reacts to marriage rumours with Kavya Maran

More about the upcoming film ‘Coolie’ stars Rajinikanth in the lead and is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-packed entertainer also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan is rumoured to appear in a cameo, while Pooja Hegde is set to light up the screen in a dance number.