Rajinikanth fan Sanju Samson books entire theatre in Bengaluru to watch Jailer 2 after missing first day first show

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is a true blue Rajinikanth fan. Sadly, he missed out on catching his hero's latest outing, Jailer 2, on the first day, first show over professional commitment in Delhi. Making up for it, Samson booked an entire theatre screening in Bengaluru to watch the film with his teammates and staff.
In a video shared on X, Sanju Samson opened up about his love for Rajinikanth. In the clip, he said, “I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it.”
Sanju Samson arranged a private screening instead of attending a regular show. Sharing his excitement about the film, Sanju added, “But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming.”
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Mohanla and Rithvik reprising their roles from the prequel. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan are among the new faces joining the cast. Hrithik Roshan marked a special cameo appearance in the film.
The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography helmed by Vijay Kartik Kannan, while editing is done by R. Nirmal.
Jailer revolved around a retired jailer, Muthuvel Pandian (played by Rajinikanth), who leads a quiet life with his family after bidding goodbye to his career. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing. He is presumed dead when Pandian takes matters into his own hands.
Jailer 2 follows the story of Pandian. Living a quiet life in a remote village as a driver, he must confront a lethal new underworld empire on a bigger scale after his past resurfaces. It is his only way to protect his family.
Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi under the banner Sun Pictures.
The film was released on October 15. In India, it recently crossed the ₹300 crore mark, while it is set to hit the ₹600 crore mark worldwide, reported Sacnilk.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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