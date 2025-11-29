Rajinikanth gets emotional at IFFI 2025: ‘All this honour belongs to the Tamil people’

Superstar Rajinikanth received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award — a recognition of his iconic 50 years in cinema.

Taking the stage, the 74-year-old actor reflected on a journey that has shaped Indian pop culture for decades.

In a video from the event now trending online, Rajinikanth said:

“Fifty years in cinema felt like just 10 or 15 years. If there are 100 more lives, I would want to be born as an actor… and as Rajinikanth. All this honour goes to the cinema industry and mainly to the Tamil people — the gods who keep me alive.”

With folded hands, he greeted the cheering audience, visibly moved by the love and applause.

Watch the viral video here:

A grand welcome in Goa Rajinikanth arrived earlier in the day to a warm reception from fans and hotel staff. Videos from the venue showed him walking in to dhol beats, smiling and acknowledging the crowd — a gesture of his trademark humility. His family later joined him to celebrate the special moment.

IFFI 2025 highlights The festival concluded on 28 November, celebrating powerful storytelling and cinematic milestones. It paid tribute to legendary figures including Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika and Salil Chowdhury with screenings of restored classics.

This year’s Indian Panorama showcased:

25 feature films

20 non-feature films

5 debut features…highlighting the diverse energy and constantly evolving vision of Indian filmmaking.