Rajinikanth honoured at IFFI 2025 with Lifetime Achievement, says ‘if I had 100 lives, I’d still choose to be...’

In a momentous culmination to the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), legendary actor Rajinikanth was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award honouring his five-decade long career in cinema.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth receives Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI Goa The veteran superstar, who arrived in Panaji on the final day of the festival, was visibly moved as filmmakers, actors and global delegates gathered to celebrate his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

The eight-day festival — which ran from November 20 to 28, 2025 — featured over 240 films from 81 countries, including numerous world and international premieres, reasserting IFFI as a major hub for global cinematic exchange.

As the closing ceremony lit up the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, all eyes were on Rajinikanth, marking a fitting end to the festival’s diverse showcase.

Addressing the gathering, Rajinikanth reflected on what has been an illustrious career, saying, “50 years of acting in cinema felt like 10 or 15 years.. If there are 100 more janams (lives) are there, I would like to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth.” He added, “All this honour goes to Cinema Industry people and mainly Ennai Vaazhaveikum Dheivangalana Tamil Makkal (The Tamil people, the gods who keep me alive).”

The 74-year-old’s remarks resonated deeply with the audience. As he received a standing ovation, he greeted the crowd with folded hands — a humble acknowledgment of his decades-long relationship with the film world and his fans.

Advertisement

Also Read | Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC to seek stay on Dhurandar

The closing ceremony also featured the presence of fellow actor Ranveer Singh, who was visibly awed by the moment. When asked to comment on Rajinikanth’s legacy, Ranveer admitted, “I'm too small to be speaking words about this level of greatness, all I can say is I'm looking forward for Jailer 2. Hukum, Hukummm.”

About 56th IFFI Goa The 56th IFFI was not only about tribute — it also celebrated the roots of Indian cinema by honouring the centenaries of several legendary filmmakers and artists, including Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika and Salil Chowdhury, with restored classics of their work screened to commemorate their legacies.

Advertisement