Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 show stopped with immediate effect in Canada theatre over authorisation; here's what happened

Screenings of Rajinikanth's latest release, Jailer 2, were recently halted at York Cinemas in Canada. On Thursday, the exhibitor announced that the film is now available, confirming bookings are open. This comes after York Cinemas cited technical issues as the reason behind the cancellation of the shows.

Why Jailer 2 screening was halted in Canada? On Wednesday, York Cinemas issued a statement and said that it didn't receive the digital keys to Jailer 2, which were needed for the screenings. Announcing a pause with immediate effect, it alleged that the delivery of the required Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) was not made by the film's North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, despite making payments.

"We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This decision is due to circumstances beyond the control of York Cinemas," read the statement which is no longer available on their official Instagram account.

Claims made by York Cinemas The cinema said that it had cleared all financial obligations. However, it didn't receive authorisation from its production house, Sun Pictures.

"Although York Cinemas has fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments, the valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorization from the production company, Sun Pictures."

"Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film. We want our patrons to know that York Cinemas has made every effort to resolve this matter and continue the screenings, but unfortunately, the necessary authorisation has not been received."

York Cinemas also apologised and said, “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of York Cinemas.”

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Rajinikanth's film returns On Thursday, it shared an update which read, “ THE SUPERSTAR IS BACK! The wait is over. The roar is back. The legend returns! JAILER 2 IS BACK! Bookings are officially OPEN at YORK CINEMAS! Get ready for an electrifying big-screen experience packed with mass moments, powerful action, and Superstar Rajinikanth’s unstoppable swag!”

Meanwhile, the production house has not yet commented on the matter.