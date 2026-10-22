Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 show stopped with immediate effect in Canada theatre over authorisation; here's what happened

Screenings of Rajinikanth's latest release, Jailer 2, were recently halted at York Cinemas in Canada. On Thursday, the exhibitor announced that the film is now available, confirming bookings are open. This comes after York Cinemas cited technical issues as the reason behind the cancellation of the shows.

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Why Jailer 2 screening was halted in Canada? On Wednesday, York Cinemas issued a statement and said that it didn't receive the digital keys to Jailer 2, which were needed for the screenings. Announcing a pause with immediate effect, it alleged that the delivery of the required Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) was not made by the film's North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, despite making payments.

"We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This decision is due to circumstances beyond the control of York Cinemas," read the statement which is no longer available on their official Instagram account.

Claims made by York Cinemas The cinema said that it had cleared all financial obligations. However, it didn't receive authorisation from its production house, Sun Pictures.

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"Although York Cinemas has fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments, the valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorization from the production company, Sun Pictures."

"Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film. We want our patrons to know that York Cinemas has made every effort to resolve this matter and continue the screenings, but unfortunately, the necessary authorisation has not been received."

York Cinemas also apologised and said, “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of York Cinemas.”

Also Read | Ultimate box office battle: Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter

Rajinikanth's film returns On Thursday, it shared an update which read, “ THE SUPERSTAR IS BACK! The wait is over. The roar is back. The legend returns! JAILER 2 IS BACK! Bookings are officially OPEN at YORK CINEMAS! Get ready for an electrifying big-screen experience packed with mass moments, powerful action, and Superstar Rajinikanth’s unstoppable swag!”

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Meanwhile, the production house has not yet commented on the matter.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 was released on October 15. The film is currently on track to hit the ₹600 crore mark worldwide.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.