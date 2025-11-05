Confirmed! Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite for Thalaivar 173; Here's when it will release

After the success of Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth is back with his next. Apart from Jailer 2, he has been confirmed to headline the upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. What makes it even more special is that it marks the official reunion between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who will be backing the film.

Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 On Wednesday, the makers confirmed the development on social media.

Thalaivar 173 is helmed by director Sundar C.

Making the official announcement, Haasan's banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, posted a picture of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on X, formerly Twitter. It also featured them posing with the makers alongside the official statement, revealing the release date. Haasan also shared a note, signed by him.

When will Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 release? Thalaivar 173 is scheduled to release in theatres on Pongal 2027.

The official statement read: "Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline in the magnum opus 'Thalaivar 173', under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner, directed by Sundar C."

The collaboration promises to bring the best of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, celebrating their artistic streak alongside their decades-long friendship in the industry. Reflecting the same, the statement added, “This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan- a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”

Netizens react to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth collaboration Reacting to the update, fans shared their excitement in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote in the comments, "The biggest combo is back after decade." "Box office records are in danger," a fan predicted the fate of the film.

"Two greatest of all time actors cum friends.. Sundar C knows today's pulse.. Kamal's story knowledge is excellent.. தலைவர்'s screen presence is towering.. Should be the greatest ever Tamil film made," said one more. Yet another added, "This is not a movie; it’s a mass tsunami ready to flood every theatre in Tamil Nadu."

Someone else said, "Kamal will definitely produce a good movie. Hope it will be of the calibre of Anve Sivam or Amaran. Rajni is a very good actor and hope this movie showcases his acting talent."

Jailer 2 Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy as he is working on the sequel to his hit 2023 film, Jailer. Jailer 2 will see him reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. If rumours are true, the film will also have Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in cameo roles.