Rajinikanth Net Worth: Check how much the Tamil Thalaiva owns; assets, luxury cars and more

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, which, incidentally, marks his 50 years in cinema as well. Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, took to X to convey their wishes to the legend. "Rajinikanth = A charm that triumphs over age," CM Stalin said.

Rajinikanth is one of the highest-earning actors in Asia. Primarily starring in Tamil movies, he has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Hollywood movies. According to Bollywood life, he has done around 170 films.

Advertisement

According to his biography shared by IMDb, Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bangalore and worked as a bus conductor before joining the Madras Film Institute. He has reportedly received 26 awards and 37 nominations.

Rajnikanth's net worth: Rajnikanth ranks among the top 10 highest-paid actors. According to Forbes India, Rajnikanth's net worth is around ₹430 crore, the Indian Express had reported earlier this year.

As the highest-paid actor in South India, Rajnikanth reportedly charges anywhere between ₹125 crore to ₹270 crore per film. For Vettaiyan, an action drama released last year, he reportedly charged ₹125 crore.

The actor owns a luxurious house in Poes Garden, which had an estimated market price of ₹35 crore in 2023, according to Lifestyle Asia.

Advertisement

He reportedly owns luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce Ghost worth ₹6 crore, and a Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹16.5 crore, as per reports in 2024.

Rajnikanth's luxurious car collection includes a BMW X5 priced at ₹1.77 crore, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon worth ₹2.55 crore.

He also owns a Lamborghini Urus priced at ₹3.10 crore and a Bentley Luminous worth ₹6 crore, according to reports.

In addition to this, the actor also owns a Toyota Innova, Honda Civic, Premier Padmini, and an Ambassador, according to Lifestyle.

Rajnikanth's awards The Government of India honoured Rajnikanth with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honours respectively.

Advertisement