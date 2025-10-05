Rajinikanth takes spiritual break in Rishikesh during ‘Jailer 2’ shoot, spotted enjoying meal on pattal

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on the eagerly anticipated sequel, ‘Jailer 2’, which is slated for release in June next year. However, with many segments of the shoot still outstanding, the actor recently took a week-long break in Rishikesh.

The superstar, who is fully committed to the film’s acting and production schedule, travelled to the holy places. Photographs of him staying at a Rishikesh ashram and continuing his journey to sites like Badrinath and Baba Cave have been widely circulated across social media, grabbing the attention of his legions of fans.

Interestingly, some netizens have been making humorous comments directed at director Nelson, given Rajinikanth's frequent time off from the film’s production schedule.

About 'Jailer 2' ‘Jailer 2’ features an ensemble cast, with Rajinikanth being joined by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Anirudh is composing the music for the film, with the majority of the shooting taking place in locations across Kerala and Goa.

Rajinikanth took this time out between shoots to prioritise his health by undertaking the trip to the Himalayas.

Eagerly Awaited Comeback Fans are particularly keen on Rajinikanth's return to form with the sequel. Having recently completed 50 years in Tamil cinema, the star is banking on ‘Jailer 2’ following the somewhat underwhelming performance of ‘Coolie’, which was released during his golden jubilee year.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is the follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster and is widely anticipated to be one of Rajinikanth's most significant comeback films.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan reunion Last month, Rajinikanth had confirmed that he is in talks for a project that will reunite him with fellow veteran Kamal Haasan, marking their first collaboration in nearly four decades.

He had said that the project will be jointly produced by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies.

He, however, said the director and the script are yet to be locked.