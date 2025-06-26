‘Rajinikanth storms screen with unmatched energy in his 70s’: Internet impressed with Thalaivar's Coolie song Chikitu

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited Tamil flick, Coolie will debut this year. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the first single from Coolie, titled Chikitu. The track went viral, winning the hearts of the netizens.

Rajinikanth's Coolie song Chikitu Chikitu is a peppy number by T Rajhendherr, Anirudh Ravichander and Arivu.

Full of style and energy, the video is a complete tribute to Rajinikanth, highlighting his signature style. T Rajhendherr and Anirudh Ravichander recreate Rajinikanth’s iconic dance moves. Their fun-filled performance is both commendable and nostalgic at the same time.

The song also offers a glimpse at Rajinikanth from Coolie.

Internet reacts to Coolie first song Chikitu Even his one glimpse has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Reacting to the song, many hailed Rajinikanth and his charisma even in his 70s. He is 74.

Someone wrote in the comments, “This generation should learn a lot from T Rajendran sir and Rajini Sir.... At 70's their energy, dedication and consistent hard work.... Really speechless (sic).”

“70s kids, 80s kids, 90s kids, 2000s kids, 2010s kids, 2020s kids - all kids are surrender for the one and only Thalaivar - Evergreen Superstar of Indian Cinema,” added another.

One more user commented, “A 72-year-old man storming the screen with that unmatched energy. It’s pure bliss to watch! Superstar isn’t just an actor, he is Indian cinema. Can’t wait for August 14th (sic).”

Another said, “A 74 years man still ruling the Indian Cinema (sic)!”

Watch video here:

About Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Arivu penned the lyrics.

Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

While the film music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan. Editing is done by Philomin Raj.

The film was first announced in September 2023 with the tentative title, Thalaivar 171. It marks Rajinikanth’s 171st lead role in his decades-long career. The official title was later revealed in April 2024.