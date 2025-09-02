Rajinikanth's Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about film's lukewarm response: ‘Can’t criticise expectations’

Superstar Rajinikanth collaborated with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo fame for Coolie. It is one of the big releases of the year. However, the film has performed below expectations. Coolie saw an impressive opening business, thanks to the pre-release buzz. However, it saw a sharp decline in its earnings in the first week itself amid mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj on film's lukewarm response Although Coolie went on to smash several milestones despite the fall, it is still far from becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Talking about it, now Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj reacted to the film's lukewarm response, as per a report by SCREEN.

Clarifying that he made no big claims about the Rajinikanth-starrer, Kanagaraj said he cannot criticise the audience for having expectations from his film.

As per the report, he said at the SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2025 in Coimbatore, “I never said anything. But it’s their (the people’s) excitement that brought me here. That’s the case for not just me but all the stars and technicians. Without their enthusiasm, we couldn’t make movies. Hence, I can’t criticise audience expectations.”

He added, “Take Coolie, for instance. I never said it was a time-travel story or that it would be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). But audiences expected all that. In fact, I didn’t even release a trailer. For 18 months, I kept everything under wraps, as much as I could. Yet, people will continue to have expectations. How can I stop that? Nevertheless, I can never write stories to meet their expectations. I will write a story, and if it clicks, that’s good. If not, I’ll try again.”

Coolie Coolie has an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan starred in a cameo role, while Pooja Hegde had a special appearance in a dance number.

