Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets release date, set to hit silver screen ahead of Independence Day

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film Coolie's poster, is out, and it will hit theatres worldwide a day before Independence Day. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen in a rugged avatar.

Looking at the details of the poster of the movie, Rajnikanth can be seen whistling. The poster is in black-and-white, while Rajinikanth is a single stream of blood streaming from his forehead.

The poster was shared by the production house with the caption, Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th (sic)."

The much-awaited film will clash with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. Both Coolie and War 2 are high-budget entertainers, with over ₹500 crores at stake on both the movies.

About Coolie: Rajinikanth plays the lead role in Coolie, which is reportedly centred around gold smuggling. Apart from Rajinikanth, the boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John in pivotal supporting roles.

Pooja Hegde will appear in a special song sequence, while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is likely to make a cameo appearance in the film, India Today quoted the filmmakers as saying.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a behind-the-scenes photograph with Aamir Khan from the sets of Coolie.

The film's technical team includes acclaimed cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier confirmed that Coolie will not be part of his popular film universe called the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes movies such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

The makers revealed the film’s title in April 2024, with a special video featuring Rajinikanth. In that video, the superstar utters a famous dialogue from his 1982 film Ranga.