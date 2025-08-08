Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ roars ahead of release, shatters advance booking records in Kerala and overseas

Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, is set for a grand release on August 14, generating record advance bookings. The film will be available in five languages and is projected to earn nearly 30 crore overseas on its opening day, aiming to become the biggest Tamil film opener globally.

Anjali Thakur
Published8 Aug 2025, 07:49 PM IST
In Kerala alone, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, raking in more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore before release.
In Kerala alone, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, raking in more than ₹3 crore before release.(X)

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie is already making waves, and it hasn’t even hit theatres yet. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Sun Pictures, the action drama is seeing record-breaking advance bookings in Kerala and overseas, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings ever for a Tamil film.

Slated for a grand August 14 release, Coolie will open in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal. The star-studded cast, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, has only added to the growing excitement.

Also Read | ‘Sholay' at 50: Retaining a movie's magic in translation

Booking records shattered in Kerala

In Kerala alone, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, raking in more than 3 crore before release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the demand has skyrocketed, with 50,000 tickets selling per hour during the initial booking phase. With national bookings now open, sales are expected to surge even further, possibly exceeding 1 lakh tickets per hour.

Global box office buzz

Internationally, Coolie is off to a flying start. The film is projected to earn nearly 30 crore overseas on opening day alone, a staggering figure that could eventually surpass the international debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which opened at 66 crore. If the trend holds, Coolie may become the biggest global opener for a Tamil film.

Also Read | Watch: Delhi restaurant denies entry to couple in Indian attire, CM orders probe

Facing competition in the North

While Coolie looks set to dominate southern markets and global territories, it will face box office competition in the Hindi belt from War 2, which opens advance bookings on August 10. But with Rajinikanth’s massive fanbase, high-octane action, and multi-star ensemble, Coolie is expected to hold its ground.

Also Read | Internet reacts as Kajol snaps at media over Hindi request at Maharashtra Awards

As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on August 14, when Coolie storms into theatres worldwide, aiming to rewrite the rules of the box office.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ roars ahead of release, shatters advance booking records in Kerala and overseas
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.