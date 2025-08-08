Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ roars ahead of release, shatters advance booking records in Kerala and overseas

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie is already making waves, and it hasn’t even hit theatres yet. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Sun Pictures, the action drama is seeing record-breaking advance bookings in Kerala and overseas, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings ever for a Tamil film.

Slated for a grand August 14 release, Coolie will open in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal. The star-studded cast, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, has only added to the growing excitement.

Booking records shattered in Kerala In Kerala alone, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, raking in more than ₹3 crore before release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the demand has skyrocketed, with 50,000 tickets selling per hour during the initial booking phase. With national bookings now open, sales are expected to surge even further, possibly exceeding 1 lakh tickets per hour.

Global box office buzz Internationally, Coolie is off to a flying start. The film is projected to earn nearly ₹30 crore overseas on opening day alone, a staggering figure that could eventually surpass the international debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which opened at ₹66 crore. If the trend holds, Coolie may become the biggest global opener for a Tamil film.

Facing competition in the North While Coolie looks set to dominate southern markets and global territories, it will face box office competition in the Hindi belt from War 2, which opens advance bookings on August 10. But with Rajinikanth’s massive fanbase, high-octane action, and multi-star ensemble, Coolie is expected to hold its ground.

