Rajinikanth's Coolie ticket booking: First shows in Kerala and Karnataka at 6 am, Tamil Nadu at 9 am

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to hit the big screen with his much-awaited film, Coolie. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Coolie will release in theatres on August 14. Reportedly, the advance booking for the film has now begun but in selected theatres across few locations.

Rajinikanth's Coolie ticket booking, shows in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala According to a report of India Today, Coolie will have early shows in Kerala and Karnataka, starting at 6 am.

On the other hand, reportedly Tamil Nadu's first show will begin at 9 am.

This decision comes after the state government cancelled all early morning shows following the death of a fan during the first day first show of Thunivu in 2023.

For Kerala, Coolie bookings are said to begin at 10.30 am on Friday, 8 August. It is believed that only selected theatres will have early morning shows of Coolie at 6 am on opening day, shared the film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai on X, formerly Twitter.

Coolie has received an A certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Reportedly, several theatres across Tamil Nadu have put up disclaimers for the Rajinikanth-starrer. Viewers who are 18 and above will only be allowed in theatres.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Even before booking in TN starts for #Coolie, multiplexe majors PVR INOX and AGS Cinemas have announced that the film is (A) certified and those below 18 will not be allowed! Age proof at the entrance in case if the ushers have any doubt!”

Coolie is expected to have a massive opening day in India and worldwide.

Coolie advance booking worldwide The film has reportedly secured a censor clearance without any edits in the UK. The earliest show in the UK is set to kick off at 12:30 am local time, which translates to 5:00 am IST.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the film is said to begin screening at 9:30 am IST. With the growing buzz around the Coolie, additional early morning shows are expected to be added soon.

The same report of India Today also mentioned that Coolie has grossed $2 million in advance sales. Of this, a significant $1.3 million has come from the North American market alone.

Coolie advance booking sales in North America.

The film’s distributor in the region, Prathyangira Cinemas, shared that over 50,000 tickets have already been sold.

Coolie advance booking ticket sales in North America.

Besides Rajinikanth in the lead, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan.