Rajinikanth's Coolie Twitter review: Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir steal the show, ‘High level performance’

Rajinikanth's Coolie Twitter review: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie released on Thursday. The film opened with early morning shows across India. Going by the Twitter posts, Coolie received mixed reviews from the internet. While Rajinikanth has been praised by the fans, it is Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir who stole the show, according to many.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Twitter review A user took ot X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster.1st Half - Good mix of Mass & Loki's plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted: “#OneWordReview… #coolie: FANTASTIC &Massy Rating: ⭐️⭐️🌟🌟 Screenplay, music, direction even performances are stunning. High level performance from superstar #Rajinikanth𓃵 - #LokeshKanagaraj, done a fantastic job and persent very well! BEST OF LUCK COOLI TEAM.”

“Just Came from coolie show. Here my review -Action - choppy but decent -Screenplay - simple and engaging. -Acting - nothing new all are decent.-Movie pickup after 40 min and end credit is mind-blowing (cameo). Rating - 3.5/5 (sic)," added another.

Someone also shared, “Good first half. Starting takes deep into the story then ends on a high interval. Nag was terrific. Shoubin was great. Super star oke okkadu deenekka mamul frames levuu. At the same time it's kinda high low. Interval and flashback episode kosam excitement uffff cant wait.”

One more shared, “Coolie FIRST HALF REVIEW — From scene one to interval, not a single slowdown! @Dir_Lokesh proves his genius with flawless sequences. The unpredictability is gripping — audience constantly guessing the next move! SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth’s style & lines plus that pre-interval.”

About Coolie Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan.