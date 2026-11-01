Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' vs '2.0': How Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel rewrote the Tamil box office record with ₹520.35 crore

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has achieved a major box office milestone, overtaking the superstar's own science-fiction film '2.0' to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has collected ₹520.35 crore in gross domestic earnings in just 17 days, moving past the previous record of ₹519.65 crore held by '2.0'.

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'Jailer 2' beats '2.0' with ₹ 520.35 crore collection The achievement makes 'Jailer 2' the new leader in the domestic Tamil box office rankings. It has also become the fastest Tamil film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India.

According to figures reported by Sacnilk, the film's domestic gross collection stood at ₹520.35 crore by the end of its 17th day in theatres on 31 October. Its domestic net collection reached ₹444.75 crore.

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Before 'Jailer 2' broke the record, Rajinikanth's 2018 film '2.0' held the position of the highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The science-fiction action film, directed by S Shankar and featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, had earned ₹519.65 crore in its lifetime domestic gross collection.

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'Jailer 2' crossed that figure with ₹520.35 crore in just 17 days. This means the sequel has moved ahead of '2.0' by ₹70 lakh in domestic gross earnings.

Interestingly, the new record also adds to Rajinikanth's box office achievements, as both films that have held the top position are headlined by the actor.

The sequel had also surpassed '2.0' at the worldwide box office the previous week. According to the reported figures, 'Jailer 2' has now collected ₹790.85 crore globally, including ₹270.50 crore from overseas markets.

'Jailer 2' Day 17 box office collection The film continued its theatrical run with a noticeable rise in collections on its third Saturday. It earned ₹9.35 crore net in India on Day 17, compared with ₹5.50 crore on Day 16. This marked an increase of around 70 per cent.

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The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning ₹6.70 crore on Saturday. The Hindi version added ₹1.45 crore, while the Telugu and Kannada versions collected ₹90 lakh and ₹30 lakh, respectively.

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The film's total domestic net collection now stands at ₹444.75 crore, while its gross earnings have reached ₹520.35 crore.

Worldwide collection approaches ₹ 800 crore Beyond its domestic record, 'Jailer 2' is also closing in on another major milestone. Its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹790.85 crore, leaving it less than ₹10 crore short of the ₹800 crore mark.

The worldwide total includes ₹520.35 crore from India and ₹270.50 crore from overseas markets. The film's performance outside India has played an important role in pushing its overall earnings towards the next milestone.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, 'Jailer 2' brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also reprise their roles from the first film. The cast includes Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna.

With the domestic record already broken, the film's next major target is the ₹800 crore worldwide milestone.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.