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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' vs '2.0': How Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel rewrote the Tamil box office record with ₹520.35 crore

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has created a new domestic box office record, earning 520.35 crore gross in 17 days. The film has overtaken his own '2.0', which previously held the record with a lifetime collection of 519.65 crore.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published1 Nov 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has dethroned his own movie '2.0' at the box office.
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has dethroned his own movie '2.0' at the box office.
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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has achieved a major box office milestone, overtaking the superstar's own science-fiction film '2.0' to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has collected 520.35 crore in gross domestic earnings in just 17 days, moving past the previous record of 519.65 crore held by '2.0'.

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'Jailer 2' beats '2.0' with 520.35 crore collection

The achievement makes 'Jailer 2' the new leader in the domestic Tamil box office rankings. It has also become the fastest Tamil film to cross the 500 crore mark in India.

According to figures reported by Sacnilk, the film's domestic gross collection stood at 520.35 crore by the end of its 17th day in theatres on 31 October. Its domestic net collection reached 444.75 crore.

Also Read | Decoding Tamil cinema's box office revival in 2026

Before 'Jailer 2' broke the record, Rajinikanth's 2018 film '2.0' held the position of the highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The science-fiction action film, directed by S Shankar and featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, had earned 519.65 crore in its lifetime domestic gross collection.

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'Jailer 2' crossed that figure with 520.35 crore in just 17 days. This means the sequel has moved ahead of '2.0' by 70 lakh in domestic gross earnings.

Interestingly, the new record also adds to Rajinikanth's box office achievements, as both films that have held the top position are headlined by the actor.

The sequel had also surpassed '2.0' at the worldwide box office the previous week. According to the reported figures, 'Jailer 2' has now collected 790.85 crore globally, including 270.50 crore from overseas markets.

'Jailer 2' Day 17 box office collection

The film continued its theatrical run with a noticeable rise in collections on its third Saturday. It earned 9.35 crore net in India on Day 17, compared with 5.50 crore on Day 16. This marked an increase of around 70 per cent.

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The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning 6.70 crore on Saturday. The Hindi version added 1.45 crore, while the Telugu and Kannada versions collected 90 lakh and 30 lakh, respectively.

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The film's total domestic net collection now stands at 444.75 crore, while its gross earnings have reached 520.35 crore.

Worldwide collection approaches 800 crore

Beyond its domestic record, 'Jailer 2' is also closing in on another major milestone. Its worldwide gross collection has reached 790.85 crore, leaving it less than 10 crore short of the 800 crore mark.

The worldwide total includes 520.35 crore from India and 270.50 crore from overseas markets. The film's performance outside India has played an important role in pushing its overall earnings towards the next milestone.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, 'Jailer 2' brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also reprise their roles from the first film. The cast includes Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna.

With the domestic record already broken, the film's next major target is the 800 crore worldwide milestone.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' vs '2.0': How Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel rewrote the Tamil box office record with ₹520.35 crore
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